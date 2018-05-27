× Officials searching for suspect after stolen car found on fire in Yale

YALE, Okla. – A search is on for a suspect after a stolen car has been found on fire in Yale.

Officials responded to the fire on Sunday morning about 2 miles south of Highway 51 on Eagle.

Officials believe the suspect is somewhere in the woods between 32nd and 44th.

They are now raising awareness and advising avoiding the area for safety.

“Please, be aware and alert,” they said. “Please, be safe. Please, if you don’t belong in that area, don’t go to that area as you would only impede law enforcement. Please, stay safe.”

Officials ask, if you see someone walking around who does not belong, to call the Payne County Sheriff’s Office at 405-372-4522.

No other details have been released at this time.