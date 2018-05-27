OSU & OU Sitting Pretty at NCAA Golf Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State lit up the leaderboard as they made the turn Sunday. The ninth hole was kind to the Cowboys. Four of their five golfers birdied the hole.

Matthew Wolff kept them clapping. The fabulous freshman is one of two pokes pushing the pace at three under after shooting a 69.

As for Ryan Hybl’s Sooner squad, Outstanding OU Junior Brad Dalke had one of only two bogeys on the day finishing with a 70 and says there’s plenty of perks when you’re the reigning national champs, “We have a lot of experience in this kind of stage it’s paying off big time because I saw on some leaderboards that we got off to a crummy start today we all just kept fighting and I think that’s just a matter of experience maturity and just going out there and grinding away and not giving up on the round.”

The Cowboy crowds were in full force to see Viktor Hovland helping his cause after tapping in for birdie the sophomore shot a 68 going four under overall putting the Pokes in second currently.

Sooner senior Grant Hirshman’s approach on four helped him punch in for birdie. His 71 helped OU stay towards the top of the standings going into the final round of stroke play.

OU Coach Ryan Hybl said, “Thought we had a really solid day I don’t think it was anything great but we did get two guys under par and Blaine Hale shot even par it’s a little frustrating knowing we had to take a five over I know those guys are more disappointed than I am so I know they’re back already on the driving range working on it and we’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”

As the saying goes, there’s no place like home. Oklahoma state staying home for the national title has all sorts of advantages, but maybe most important is their knowledge of the course. The cowboys close the third round as one of only three teams under par. Not forcing anything was all a part of the pokes plan.

OSU freshman golfer Austin Eckroat said, “There were a couple hole locations out there today that were a little tougher me and coach were talking about it and saying you have to be on this side of the hole and there’s probably some kids that don’t realize and don’t know it and hit and they hit bad shots and they’re penalized because they don’t know it yea for sure being familiar with this course helps.”

OSU golf coach Alan Bratton said, “That’s why you want the home field our guys have seen the course in every condition you can have and that’s great and it’s a little different week with down time and having people around it’s great being able to go home and sleep in your own bed this afternoon they’ll be able to relax at home so that I think is a big advantage and we’ll be ready for the first tee tomorrow.”