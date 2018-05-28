New Amazon fulfillment center to create 1,500 jobs in Oklahoma, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Amazon officials have confirmed plans to open its first fulfillment center in Oklahoma, creating more than 1,500 full-time jobs by the end of 2019.

The facility is expected to be more than 2.5 million square feet and will be located near the Will Rogers World Airport on the east side of the property between 59th St. and 104th St.

In a press release, airport director Mark Kratenburg said "The airport is delighted that Amazon has made the decision to locate one of its fulfillment centers in Oklahoma and at Will Rogers World Airport. Amazon's facility is perfect for the airport's Lariat Landing, a large commercial development area created on the airport to attract companies like Amazon. We are thrilled to be part of the company's continued growth."

Oklahoma City mayor David Holt took to Twitter over the weekend, calling the announcement "monumental." He further said "A project of this magnitude required efforts from our city government, our Legislature, our state government, and our local economic development entities. Further, it would not have been possible without the commitment the voters of Oklahoma City made last September to invest in economic development. "

It is official. @amazon is bringing over 1,500 new jobs to Oklahoma City. This is a monumental economic development announcement. The 600,000 square-foot facility will be located in South OKC. Thanks to everyone who worked together to make this happen!https://t.co/O10x5h6FGp — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) May 26, 2018

Frequent Amazon users we spoke with, including Edmond resident Ron Thompson, told News 4 they were excited to see what the project will mean for Oklahoma's future economy.

"I think it's amazing. I mean, what Amazon's done for merchandising in general. I mean, it's done a lot for small businesses," Thompson said. "It's going to definitely help the economy. I'm not sure how the tax structure is going to work... if that's going to help bring tax dollars to help with education funding, but that would be a good idea."

Employees at the fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as a books, household items and toys.

Oklahoma jobs are not yet listed, however, when Amazon begins the hiring process here, candidates interested in working at the Amazon fulfillment center can visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.