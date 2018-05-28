OHP troopers patrolling area lakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN - With the three-day weekend, a lot of folks are enjoying their time off on the water - but fun and relaxation can quickly turn dangerous.

People at Lake Thunderbird are making sure they stay safe on the lake this summer.

Ashleigh Minson said her 3-year-old daughter doesn't know how to swim quite yet but she makes sure she's safe in the water.

"Definitely a life jacket, especially when it's super windy like this, and just can't trust them anyway without a life jacket on," she said. "And, then, water shoes."

Minson said her daughter feels pretty safe in the water, however like most moms she does sometimes worry.

"I just worry about the waves and stuff, and that will kind of take off with them so that's why you just have to watch them," Minson said.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the month of May is one the most dangerous months on the lake.

"People just get in kind of a hurry out here," said Trooper Amy Cobalt. "They don't realize that they're getting too close to a boat."

Just last week, a boater at Lake Eufala drowned. It followed a deadly accident on Lake Thunderbird.

"People on the boat ramp don't get their boat going before season, and they get their boat down there and it's just sitting there floating," said another boater.

Cobalt said the best thing someone can do is get educated about boating safety.

"Once you get out to the lake is not really the best time to, you know, learn about the voting laws or learn about how to operate a boat on Memorial Day weekend," Cobalt said.

