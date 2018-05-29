× 1 person found dead, 3 others injured in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bizarre chain of events led to two crime scenes, one dead, three injured and one in custody.

It all started when police responded on Tuesday to a disturbance in the 300 block of S. Council, finding a body and another person stabbed. The injured person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“There was some kind of an altercation in the room, and somebody – we don’t know who yet – produced a large bladed knife and ended up with at least three people stabbed,” said Michael Norris of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police were called at 5:15 p.m. to the Super 40 Inn on I-40 and Council.

“When officers arrived, they found one male deceased in the room with apparent multiple stab wounds,” said Michael Norris.

Officials also found a female victim with stab wounds.

She was rushed to an area hospital and, at last-word, listed as stable.

Hotel management told police they saw a car speeding away shortly after they heard the disturbance.

At 5:23 p.m., a car was involved in a wreck at I-40 and Agnew with the same license plate number as the one that left the hotel.

“Apparently, a vehicle had been struck by a semi, one of the individuals was covered in blood,” Norris said.

The driver’s wounds were not consistent with a wreck but were with a stabbing.

Both males in the car were taken to the hospital.

Police believe the stabbed driver to be the main suspect.

He is in custody while being treated.

Police have not released a motive.