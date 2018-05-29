Oklahoma 10-year-old who loves to bake sweet treats is looking for a family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Kaitlyn is a beautiful 10-year-old girl who loves being in the Girl Scouts.

There's no doubt Kaitlyn has an insatiable sweet tooth, and one of her favorite things to do is bake. She said she loves to bake pies and brownies.

Kaitlyn also likes going to school and doesn't like to miss class. Her foster-mother said she's a straight A student.

In addition to being a good student and Girl Scout, she also loves the outdoors.

"Play at the park,” Kaitlyn said. "I usually climb on the monkey bars and, you know, that like climbing thing."

Right now, she said she doesn't have a lot of kids to play with, which is why she wants to be adopted.

"When you don't have much people to play with, then you find more people to play with at your adopted family," Kaitlyn said. "That's kind of why I like it."

She hopes to have brothers and sisters in her adoptive home.

Unfortunately, half of Kaitlyn's young life has been spent in foster care - so adoption is something she's thought a lot about.

"She actually wrote me a note the last time I visited with her," said Adoption Transition Unit Specialist Keith Paxton. "'I want a family that has, you know, a mother, father, siblings and a dog.' She just wants a family to love her."

Her spunk, curiosity and pretty smile would make anyone melt. And, if you like chocolate, you'll make an instant connection with the young lady.

Kaitlyn is a girl dreaming of a sweeter life and a place to call home.

For more information, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398.

