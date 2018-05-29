× Andre Roberson Has Knee Surgery

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Andre Roberson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on his left knee on Tuesday, the team announced.

The surgery was performed in Los Angeles and was done to proactively treat synovitis, which is inflammation around the joints of his left knee.

Roberson suffered a season ending injury when he ruptured a patellar tendon in his left knee in January.

The surgery Tuesday was done to try to get the swelling reduced and get Roberson ready for the start of next season.

The Thunder said in a release Roberson is on pace to be ready by the start of the 2018-19 season.