Man who allegedly sold heroin, meth to woman charged with her overdose death

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly sold a lethal dose of heroin to a woman last year.

According to the affidavit, 36-year-old Howard Timken, Jr. admitted to selling a gram of heroin and 1.5 grams of methamphetamine to 33-year-old Kimberly Ford on May 18, 2017, just hours before her death.

Somewhere between Milo and Fox, Ford injected the drugs into herself. A witness said she complained about not feeling well and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, where she died.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office determined Ford’s cause of death was methamphetamine toxicity.

“Drug dealers, who prey on addicts and operate illicit enterprises, are making a calculated decision, knowing their actions could result in the death of another person,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter. “This atrocity is fueling the ongoing opioid overdose epidemic that has claimed thousands of Oklahomans. Charging drug dealers with first-degree murder when justified by the facts sends a message to those engaging in this criminal trade to stop or face dire consequences.”

Hunter said he has filed first-degree murder charges against Timken.

Timken was already in custody at the Stephens County Jail for an unrelated charge. He will be moved to the Carter County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.