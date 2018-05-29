Cowboys Advance to Final, Sooners Eliminated at NCAA Golf Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State advanced to the championship match, while Oklahoma lost to Auburn as match play began at the NCAA Men's Golf Championships at Karsten Creek in Stillwater Tuesday.

The Cowboys beat Auburn in the semifinals to advance to the Wednesday final against Alabama.

Three OSU golfers won their matches easily, with Viktor Hovland winning the opening match 4 and 3, Zach Bauchou won the final match by that same score, and Austin Eckroat clinched the semifinal win with a 3 and 2 win in the fourth of the matches as OSU won 3-2.

In the quarterfinals against Texas A&M, OSU got wins from Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland and Austin Eckroat to win and advance to the semifinals on Tuesday afternoon.

Eckroat clinched the team win with a short birdie putt on #18 to win his match 1 up.

Hovland won on an extra hole, and Wolff won 4 and 3 in his match.

Oklahoma lost to Auburn 3-2, getting wins from Brad Dalke and Blaine Hale, both by 4 and 3 scores.

Garrett Reband lost his match 5 and 4, Grant Hirschman was beaten 3 and 1, and Quade Cummins lost 1 up.

The Sooners' quest to repeat as national champions ends, while the Cowboys face Alabama in the Wednesday final, looking for their first national championship since 2006.