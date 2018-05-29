Fortune 1000 business looking at headquarters in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although all of the auto dealerships will soon disappear from Automobile Alley, the historic area may be home to a new tenant.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, Global Payments is hoping to build a 7-story office building at N.W. 6th and Broadway in downtown Oklahoma City.

Andy Burnett, a local developer, would only tell OKCTalk that the building would become the U.S. headquarters for an international company.

Global Payments is a Fortune 1000 business and transaction processing company. It is currently headquartered in Atlanta and has been growing rapidly over the last several years.

At this point, it is not known how many jobs Global Payments would be moving to Oklahoma City or how many would be created.

So far, the deal with the company has not been finalized.