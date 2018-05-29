No arrests made two years after Oklahoma City barber’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two years after a man was found shot to death inside his home, police and family members are still searching for answers.

Around 5:30 a.m. on May 24, 2016, Oklahoma City police were asked to check the welfare of a man in the 1300 block of N. Rockwell Ave.

The caller told 911 dispatchers that her neighbor’s door was open and you could see someone lying on the ground.

When emergency crews arrived at the man’s home, they found 42-year-old Joseph Jackson inside the garage of his home. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a police report, investigators said Jackson had blood on him and there was a shell casing nearby.

Two years later, and there have still been no arrests made in the case.

Investigators say Jackson was a local barber who owned his own barber shop in northwest Oklahoma City.

“Our investigators are asking the public for their assistance and ANY information they may have regarding the case. We believe that someone out there has information that could help us solve the case and give the victim’s family some sort of closure,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.