Oklahoma mother arrested on neglect charges after allegedly leaving kids in hot car

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma mother was arrested after she allegedly left her two young children alone inside a hot car.

On May 27, officers were called to the lower level of the parking garage at Penn Square Mall after shoppers spotted two small children alone in a car.

When officers arrived, they found a Ford Explorer with the windows partially opened.

The arrest affidavit states that a young boy in a car seat was “sweating and his cheeks were red.” A young girl was seen standing in the front seat and was “sweating and her hair was very wet from sweating so much. Her cheeks were red, and she looked very tired,” the report states.

The report states that the temperature inside the vehicle was about 105 degrees.

Investigators arrested 26-year-old Samantha Pitts on two counts of child neglect and two counts of child abandonment.