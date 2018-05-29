Police searching for man accused of cloning credit card

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a suspect accused of cloning a woman’s credit card.

According to a police report, the victim called the Oklahoma City Police Department on May 18 to report that her credit card number had been stolen.

The report states that the victim still had the card in her possession, but that it was somehow being used at different stores across the metro.

The report alleges that the suspect “must have had access to some type of device that allowed him to gain access to [victim’s] card number, and was able to use those numbers to make purchases.”

The victim’s card was allegedly used at 7-Eleven stores throughout the metro.

On Tuesday, the police department released photos of a man they would like to speak with in regards to the crime.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.