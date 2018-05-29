× Police searching for suspect of armed robbery in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have a perimeter set up around a neighborhood on the city’s northwest side, searching for a suspect in an armed robbery, according to an officer at the scene.

Patrol cars are watching roadways entering the Roberts-Crest neighborhood, southwest of N.W. 63rd and Independence as a K9 and officers go door to door.

According to a police supervisor at the scene, the perimeter was set up, extending as far south as Northwest Expressway, to search for the armed robbery suspect. The officer told News 4 one subject is already in custody.

Residents are not being stopped from entering the neighborhood or walking outside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.