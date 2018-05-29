Psychiatrist: Lake Hefner shooter may have been suffering from schizophrenia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Dr. Willis Holloway never met or treated Alexander Tilghman.

But, he said, from watching his YouTube videos, the 28-year-old was most likely suffering from schizophrenia.

"It appears to me that he is overtly psychotic. The question is how long he's been in this condition,” Holloway said. "Some of the earlier videos actually showed that he had some insight and he recognized there was something irrational about the way he was thinking. But, as it went along, he seemed to lose that sense of himself and he became more absorbed with his delusions."

In those YouTube videos, Tilghman talks about being under demonic attack, even saying animals at the zoo and ducks at Lake Hefner were demons.

"I've been going through a hard demonic attack recently and stuff,” Tilghman said in one video.

Tilghman opened fire at Louie’s at Lake Hefner on Thursday, shooting and injuring three customers before two patrons shot and killed him.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police released all four reports they had in their database on Tilghman.

The first report was filed when he was only 3 years old.

His mother reported a babysitter may have molested him, telling police her son said she “patted him on his penis twice.”

The second report was from DHS informing police about a child abuse investigation when Tilghman was 12.

No arrest was made in either of the cases.

The only time Tilghman was arrested was when he was 13 years old.

His mother said he “got upset over their old vacuum cleaner and told her to buy a new one.”

When she told him she couldn’t afford it, she said he “became upset and started punching her in the chest and arm.”

Tilghman was arrested for assault and battery.

And, the last report was filed in January by a reporter with the Gayly.

She had interviewed Tilghman about his YouTube videos and a claim that transsexuals were cloned demons.

She told police she thought Tilghman could be a threat but, since no crime was committed, there was never an investigation.

Holloway said the theme of demons is very common in people suffering from schizophrenia.

"Demon possession probably one of the most common," Holloway said. "Either that or actually visualizing or seeing demons or the belief that demons are speaking to you. But, demons are a very common theme, yes."

And, he said schizophrenia is typically a condition that worsens if the person does not seek mental health treatment.

"It is a chronic disorder in most cases, and typically it has a deteriorating course over time,” Holloway said.