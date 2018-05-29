× Sooner Star Jocelyn Alo Named National Freshman of the Year

Oklahoma outfielder Jocelyn Alo was named the national Freshman of the Year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Tuesday.

Alo becomes the second Sooner in four years to win the award, joining Paige Parker, who won the honor in 2015.

Alo leads the nation in home runs with 28, is second in total bases, third in slugging percentage and fourth in RBI’s with 70.

Alo and her Sooner teammates will open play in the Women’s College World Series Thursday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City when they meet Washington at 1:30 pm.