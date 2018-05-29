Stretch of Oklahoma highway to be dedicated to Guthrie teachers killed in wrong-way crash

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Two teachers who were killed in a wrong-way crash will soon be honored.

In October 2014, Jennifer Briggs and Heather Wilson were carpooling to work when officials say Rocky Baca’s car crossed the center line on State Highway 33 and slammed into their car.

“He was traveling the wrong direction in their lane and they went left to avoid him and they hit head on,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Betsy Randolph.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says both teachers were pronounced dead at the scene. They were both English teachers at Guthrie Junior High School.

A police affidavit shows Baca admitted to smoking synthetic marijuana before leaving for work that day.

In 2016, Baca pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He will serve the first 12 years in custody and the last 8 years on probation. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims’ families in the amount of $31,782.96.

Now, the victims of the crash will soon be honored with a stretch of an Oklahoma highway.

On Saturday, a dedication ceremony will take place near Hwy 33 and U.S. 177 to honor Briggs and Wilson.