× Four armed robbery suspects arrested in N.W. Oklahoma City after hours-long search

OKLAHOMA CITY – Four armed robbery suspects were taken into custody after two barricaded themselves inside a home on the city’s northwest side Tuesday evening.

Oklahoma City Police say four suspects were involved with the robbery of a jewelry store in the 6500 block of N. May Avenue earlier in the day. Police say two black males entered the store, produced a weapon and made off with cash and product.

Police said late Tuesday evening that a vehicle was found abandoned near NW 64th and Independence. Residents began calling police after spotting the suspects in the Roberts-Crest neighborhood near NW 63rd and Independence.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter and one suspect was quickly caught by a K9 officer. However, police spent nearly four hours going door to door, searching for two other suspects and setting up tactical teams, surrounding a home on Eastman Drive.

A number of residents were told to leave their homes, as a precaution.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. a tactical team entered the home and two people ran out of the home. The two men were quickly taken into custody without incident.

Another suspect was also arrested.

Police have identified the four suspects as Brandon Cole, 33, Antonne Loftin, 32, Jonathon Nolden, 25, and Jamel Nolden, 31.