Years later, Oklahoma mother searches for answers in son’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY – A mother is asking for answers after two years went by and no arrests in their loved one’s murder. Joseph Jackson was shot and killed two years ago this week.

Investigators at the Oklahoma City Police Department have a case that’s run cold. Two years ago, Joe was gunned down at his apartment, and police need your help finding his killer.

“You fast-forward two years, and the case remains unsolved,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight.

Joseph was shot and killed in his northwest side apartment two years ago. Two years later, there have been no arrest and, according to his mother no leads but plenty of unanswered questions.

“It’s really, really hard because I lost a child for no reason,” Patricia Jackson, victim’s mother, said. “I mean, what was the motive of them killing him?”

It was May 24, 2016 when police found Joseph’s lifeless body.

“Neighbors has seen the door standing open and, on further investigation, was a male laying inside deceased,” Knight said.

Police said Joseph was shot to death.

“The person that murdered my son is still out there to murder somebody else,” Patricia said.

Joseph, originally from Louisiana, made a fan base here in Oklahoma City. He was a local barber, but his mom said he was so much more – he was a son, a brother and a dad.

“I just beg them to come forward, just let us know something,” Patricia said. “I’m 63 years old. I don’t want to die and not knowing that justice has been served for my child.”

Patricia lives in Chicago, but she said she can’t even find the strength to visit her son’s grave or even walk into her garage where his clothes now sit in boxes. She said two years are two years too long for answers.

“They cannot give me any closure, but they can give me a beginning of a closure,” she said. “That’s all I ask for is give me a beginning.”

Patricia said her main concern is her son’s killer could strike and kill again and she wants the person off the streets.

If you know any information, call the homicide tip line 405-297-1200