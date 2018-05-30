Delta flight diverted, forced to land in Tulsa after disturbance on board

TULSA, Okla. – A Delta flight was forced to land in Tulsa following a disturbance on board.

Tulsa International Airport officials tell KJRH that a Delta flight was diverted and forced to land on Wednesday morning after a disturbance involving a passenger.

Officials say the plane, which was headed from Portland to Atlanta, landed and the passenger was taken off the plane.

The flight I’m on just had to emergency land in Tulsa so the police could escort a man off the plane. (It’s a crazy story) As a witness to the whole situation, I have to say that @Delta did a great job handling it. Good job, @Delta ! Also, love the amount of leg room! 💁🏻‍♀️ — Lisa Zimmerman (@Leese_Zimmerman) May 30, 2018

Delta officials released the following statement:

“Delta flight 1156 from Portland to Atlanta diverted to Tulsa due to an unruly passenger. The flight landed without incident in Tulsa and the customer was met by law enforcement. Delta is working to prepare the aircraft to continue on to Atlanta. Delta apologizes to our customers delayed by this diversion.”

U.S. Attorney R. Trent Shores released the following statement:

“Today, a Delta flight traveling from Portland to Atlanta was diverted to Tulsa due to the alleged conduct of an unruly passenger. Federal Air Marshals on the plane successfully deescalated and controlled the situation, and the flight landed in Tulsa without further incident. The passenger-at-issue has been taken into custody. Law enforcement officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation will investigate this matter moving forward. The Transportation Security Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and Tulsa International Airport authorities assisted in the response and initial investigation. The United States Attorney’s Office will review whether the alleged unruly conduct violated federal law. I am thankful no one was hurt and that the other passengers may resume their travel to their intended destination. I commend the Federal Air Marshals who reacted decisively in this situation. Their efforts – combined with the resulting joint investigation – remind us all that our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners are working together to ensure the safety and security of the traveling public.”