Delta flight diverted, forced to land in Tulsa after disturbance on board

TULSA, Okla. – A Delta flight was forced to land in Tulsa following a disturbance on board.
Tulsa International Airport officials tell KJRH that a Delta flight was diverted and forced to land on Wednesday morning after a disturbance involving a passenger.
Officials say the plane, which was headed from Portland to Atlanta, landed and the passenger was taken off the plane.
Delta officials released the following statement:
“Delta flight 1156 from Portland to Atlanta diverted to Tulsa due to an unruly passenger. The flight landed without incident in Tulsa and the customer was met by law enforcement. Delta is working to prepare the aircraft to continue on to Atlanta. Delta apologizes to our customers delayed by this diversion.”
U.S. Attorney R. Trent Shores released the following statement:
The United States Attorney’s Office will review whether the alleged unruly conduct violated federal law. I am thankful no one was hurt and that the other passengers may resume their travel to their intended destination. I commend the Federal Air Marshals who reacted decisively in this situation. Their efforts – combined with the resulting joint investigation – remind us all that our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners are working together to ensure the safety and security of the traveling public.”