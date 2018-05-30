Dental clinic in Norman hosting dog adoption event

UPDATE: The adoption event has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

NORMAN, Okla. – A dental clinic in Norman is hoping to find loving homes for abandoned animals this weekend.

Dental Edge of Norman is teaming up with Second Chance Animal Sanctuary to host a dog adoption event on Saturday, June 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The adoption event will be held in the parking lot of Dental Edge, located at 2400 N.E. 12th Ave., Suite 140 in Norman.

“Our goal in partnering with Second Chance is to help them in their mission to give abandoned dogs a second chance at a forever home,” states Dr. Fleming. “We believe that dogs enrich the lives of their owners and contributes to a happy and complete home. If we can help connect our community by finding forever homes for dogs in need and helping to make our community’s homes happier, that is a win in our book.”

The community is invited to enjoy food, giveaways and games at the event.