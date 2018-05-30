× Lifeguard credited with saving young child at neighborhood pool

OKLAHOMA CITY – A lifeguard is being credited with saving the life of a child at a neighborhood pool.

On Wednesday afternoon, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a near drowning at a neighborhood pool near the 3300 block of Orchard Ave. in northwest Oklahoma City.

Witnesses told fire crews that a lifeguard on duty noticed the small child in the deep end of the pool. He immediately pulled the child from the water and initiated CPR.

“The child was doing much better by the time our crews arrived. GREAT JOB to this lifeguard!” Oklahoma City Fire posted on Twitter.

