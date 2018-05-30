Lincoln County Emergency Management introduces new emergency mass notification system

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – The Lincoln County Emergency Management has rolled out a new emergency mass notification system that will help notify the public of any emergency situations.

Officials say the new system, Swift911, will send notifications at a “rapid rate” and also allows users to decide how they would like to receive alerts.

To sign up, officials say you should text the word Swift911 to the number 99538, and then a link will be sent for users to sign up.

Any publicly listed land line phone number in Lincoln County was automatically loaded into the system.