Neighbors report lightning strike before Oklahoma City home is destroyed by flames

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City firefighters have released helmet camera video from a fire that destroyed a family’s home.

On May 25, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 7400 block of S. Plains Ave. after neighbors saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they realized the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Neighbors told firefighters that lightning struck a tree in the backyard, which likely sparked the blaze.

No one was home at the time, but it is considered a total loss.