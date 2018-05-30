Oklahoma fisherman capture massive Gator Gar near McBride

MCBRIDE, Okla – Many Oklahoma families decided to celebrate Memorial Day on the water, and one man made a huge catch at an Oklahoma lake.

Game wardens say while camping with friends, Tim Butler and Canton Stafford set out several rods in hopes of catching some catfish action throughout the night.

After checking the rods, Butler noticed that they had a bite.

While trying to pull the fish out of the water, Butler says that the fish stripped all of his line from his reel twice before he was caught.

“He fought the large fish, but said it would have been impossible to land the beast without the help of his buddy Canton!” Oklahoma game wardens posted on Facebook.

The wardens measured the Gator Gar at 6’2″ in length with a 30 1/2 inch girth.