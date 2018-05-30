Oklahoma student reunited with stolen artwork that paid tribute to late father

NORMAN, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman was recently reunited with a sentimental piece of artwork.

“If you look at it, it’s how I imagine looking through your eyes when you’re crying,” Briana Harris told News 4. “You can’t quite see because everything’s so blurry, but I see color, and I see love and I see life – through all the blur and all the tears.”

Harris’ painting was in honor of her late father, who always pushed her to pursue her passion.

“When I did it, it was kind of like a release,” Harris said. “It was kind of like a ‘Here’s to you.'”

Harris decided to submit her painting in the student art show on Mother’s Day weekend at OU’s Fred Jones Museum of Art. Shortly before the show, tragedy struck again.

Harris’ mother suddenly passed away, so she was out-of-town when an alleged thief targeted her painting and several others.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Wednesday, family members told News 4 that Harris has been reunited with the stolen artwork.

Family members say the alleged thief turned in the painting, which has been given back to Harris.

"Without you breaking the story first this might not have happened," Belinda Graham, Harris' sister, told News 4 on Wednesday afternoon.