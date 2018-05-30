Police looking for ‘hungry thieves’ accused of using stolen credit card to buy breakfast at metro Waffle House

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are looking for two ‘hungry thieves’ who used a stolen credit card to buy themselves breakfast at a Waffle House.
According to police, the victim last saw his wallet at a Walmart in southeast Oklahoma City, along with credit card which was inside.
Officials say two women allegedly used the card to buy nearly $52 worth of breakfast at a southwest Oklahoma City Waffle House.
Now, police are hoping to identify the two women.
“We need your help getting these hungry thieves identified,” police said on Facebook.
If you have any information, called Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online here.