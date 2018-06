× Premiere of ‘America’s Got Talent’s’ new season to re-air on KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY – After severe storms brought large hail and strong winds to part of the state, the premiere of a popular show was interrupted due to weather coverage.

Tuesday night’s premiere of America’s Got Talent will re-air on Thursday, May 31 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on KFOR.