Protest signs outside county annex building causing controversy

OKLAHOMA COUNTY - Oklahoma County officials said they've received numerous complaints about large signs, containing offensive language, outside the county annex building.

"After almost six years of frustration, of not being able to get my court order enforced, this is just what I feel like I've been forced to do," Kathy Doyle told News 4.

All of those years trying to get her son back after two divorce cases has led Doyle to protest against several judges outside the Oklahoma County county annex building.

Her case ended up in the state supreme court, which didn't ended in her favor.

Doyle said this protest is her last resort.

"I've been out here since mid-March," Doyle said. "I started with the elections of our judges for this year, trying to get our attorneys to run for opponents. There are six offices that have been ran for."

However, Doyle's signs, attacking several district and special county judges, have led to numerous complaints because of the nature of the accusations, like one accusing Judge Cindy Truong of inappropriate behavior with attorneys.

"The initial reaction is that it is very disturbing in that there are some things written on the signs that are disturbing and it's, I don't think, anything the public wants to see," said David Hooten, the Oklahoma County clerk.

However, Hooten said Doyle isn't violating any laws and is protected by her First Amendment rights.

"We just had Memorial Day and honored those who had fallen for that First Amendment right," Hooten said. "Her freedom of speech is that. She has the right to say what she wants, and it is protected by her First Amendment."

If Doyle was on city property, she'd have to apply for a permit and follow certain guidelines. Hooten said that is something county officials are discussing.

"Sometimes not putting out another policy just means that things will take care of themselves, but you keep having to go back to that freedom of speech thing," Hooten said.

The judges were unable to comment due to pending litigation.