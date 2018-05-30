Sooners Seek Third Straight National Title at Women’s College World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's softball team will go for their third straight national championship when the Sooners begin play in the Women's College World Series at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

The Sooners will face Washington at 1:30 pm Thursday in the first round.

OU has been rolling, going 55-3 this season.

The Sooners have outscored their opposition 40-2 in this year's NCAA Tournament, they've won a record 16 straight NCAA Tournament games dating back to last season, and they're 26-2 in the NCAA Tournament the last three seasons.

They enter this year's WCWS having won 14 straight games at Hall of Fame Stadium and 20 of their last 21.

OU coach Patty Gasso met the media on Wednesday to preview the 2018 WCWS.