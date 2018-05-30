Trial continues for former Tishomingo teacher charged with lewd acts with a child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – The former Tishomingo teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy is standing trial in Cleveland County this week. On Wednesday, several witnesses took the stand for the state, including the young victim, and the lead investigator.

Now, 50-year-old Shelley Duncan is charged with lewd acts with a child, a felony.

The district attorney alleges Duncan engaged in sexual acts with the teen boy twice, once in her truck while her own child was asleep inside, and once at the Tishomingo Public Schools Alternative Education Building.

According to police, the two of them undressed and touched each other inappropriately.

Duncan was arrested for the crime in 2016 after the boy’s parents discovered the relationship. She pleaded not guilty.

The judge granted Duncan’s attorney’s request that the trial be moved to Cleveland County.

In the second day of her trial Wednesday, an OSBI investigator on the case told the jury about the 7,425 text messages that passed between Duncan and the teen. He said the conversation ranged from her now husband’s vasectomy to answers to algebra questions.

Her husband was the superintendent of Tishomingo Schools. He resigned after the allegations surfaced.

In court, the OSBI agent recounted texts from Duncan calling the teen “absolutely flipping gorgeous,” saying that he was “perfect in every aspect,” and that he “stood like he was in charge.”

She also allegedly texted him that she wished she could change places with her teen daughter.

The investigator said they also texted each other “I love you,” and that they talked about using Snapchat to talk, where the messages would be erased instantly after they were read.

Both Duncan and her attorney declined to comment after court Wednesday. The trial will resume Thursday morning. The trial is expected to be turned over to the jury by the end of the day.

Duncan could be sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime.