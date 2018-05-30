“Who steals an American flag?” Flags stolen from Oklahoma gym on Memorial Day

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – It is something Levi Fewell never thought would happen.

“Who steals an American flag on Memorial Day?” Fewell told FOX 23.

Fewell, a coach at Oakstrong Crossfit in Muskogee, says the gym was getting ready for its annual Murph Challenge for Memorial Day when he noticed something missing.

He says he put out an American flag and a ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ flag around 9 a.m. on Monday.

Less than three hours later, the flags were gone.

“That’s really unAmerican,” he said.

The Murph Challenge is in honor of Navy Lt. Michael Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005. The workout consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 pushups, 300 body weight squats and another one-mile run.

Fewell says the flags were supposed to serve as the finish line for the participants.

“We have plenty of flags, that’s not really the point. The point is that it was Memorial Day; we were doing this for a cause, they were out there for a cause,” he said.

Fewell says he doesn’t plan to press charges, but wants the culprits to bring back the flags.