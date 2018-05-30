Woman frustrated with handling of fire damage by apartment management

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Jewels Jones' life has been difficult since the end of January.

Fire crews say a tossed cigarette led to a blaze at The Heritage Park Apartments, near N.W. 122nd St. and Pennsylvania Ave. on Jan. 31.

The fire was contained to one unit, but Jones' unit still suffered damage. In fact, firefighters had to rescue her sugar gliders from the apartment.

"I've been at a loss honestly since everything happened," she said.

Although the fire was several months ago, Jones says she is still dealing with the effects of the blaze.

She says her apartment sustained smoke damage, and it took months for management at the apartment complex to fix holes in her ceiling.

"Treating me like I'm a bug," Jones said. "Like, 'Oh that's not important. She's just exaggerating.'"

Jones says she lived with a friend for three weeks before coming back to her apartment because of the smoke damage.

She says it's been very difficult to keep her unit hot and cool when needed, leading to hefty utility bills.

"[A manager] asked me to have the maintenance man come in to check the climate and I quote, 'Of course, there's a climate difference in here. There's no insulation on this side of your apartment,'" she said.

When she asked if she could move out, the apartment complex management said she'd be breaking her lease and would have to pay a $3,000 fine. Instead, they offered her an apartment at a different complex they own in Oklahoma City.

"With an apartment filled with smoke-damaged items, it would make no sense for me to move all my things to a different apartment at this moment," Jones said.

She says she's lived at the complex for three years and has seen different management come and go.

When she moved in, she says things started out fine but the problems started adding up - even before the fire. She claims she's experienced problems like a leaky sink, broken dryer, even financial mismanagement.

"They've lost my rent and put it on someone else's apartment and then put an eviction notice on my door," Jones said.

She says when her lease is up in November, she will be moving. In the meantime, she just wants to see change so no one else falls victim to the same issues.

"Some people are just OK and will go with what life throws at them, but I'm paying for a lease and I expect to have a livable situation," she said.

News 4 tried talking to the management at the apartment complex. They declined to comment and referred us to to corporate, who has yet to call us back.

Jones has been in contact with a claims adjuster, who is working on reimbursing her for her damaged items and vet care for pets in the apartment at the time of the fire.