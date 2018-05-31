91-year-old Oklahoma man critically injured in violent home invasion

HULBERT, Okla. – Agents are searching for information related to a violent home invasion that left an elderly man critically injured.

On May 28, Hulbert police officers were called to a home in Cherokee County following a reported home invasion.

Investigators found the victim, 91-year-old Billy Joe Foreman, suffering from head and hand injuries at the scene. He was rushed to a Tulsa hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation believe that Foreman was the victim of an attempted robbery occurring between the late hours of May 28 and the early morning hours of May 29.

If you have any information on the crime, call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.