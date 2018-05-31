Jury at an impasse in trial against former Tishomingo teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. - After hours of deliberation, the jury in the trial against a former Tishomingo teacher remains at an impasse.

Shelley Duncan, 50, was arrested in 2016 for a suspected inappropriate relationship with a then 14-year-old boy. She is facing a felony charge of lewd acts with a child.

Prosecutors said Duncan engaged in sexual acts with the boy twice, once in her truck while her child was asleep inside and once at the Tishomingo Public Schools Alternative Education Building.

During arguments Thursday, the state said the case included both direct and circumstantial evidence, including more than 7,000 texts exchanged between Duncan and the teenager.

Prosecutors said it doesn't matter if the teenager "wanted it," the law under the state of Oklahoma states his age prevented him from giving consent.

"This was no accident," the state argued. "She [Duncan] knew what she was doing and did it anyway."

However, an attorney for Duncan urged the jury to carefully consider the teenager's testimony and claimed it was inconsistent with past interviews.

"You can't believe a word [teen] says," the defense told the jury.

The attorney also pointed out Duncan's daughter, who testified during trial, said she was not asleep on the ride home. They urged the jury to believe her over the teenager, who they claim has proven to lie in the past.

"The state has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt," the defense said.

If convicted, Duncan could spend up to 20 years in prison. The jury would have to give a recommended sentence on top of the verdict.

The jury began deliberating just before 2 p.m. Thursday. As of 5 p.m., they had not reached a decision.