Convicted murderer now suspect in bizarre kidnapping case

MOORE, Okla. - A man on parole for murder is now the suspect in an alleged kidnapping case.

Police said Johnathan Lee Williams kidnapped his ex- girlfriend's mother on Thursday morning.

"The reporting party was the husband of the victim, and said his wife was taken in her vehicle against her will," said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, with the Moore Police Department.

Lewis said Williams was allegedly upset with his ex-girlfriend. A witness who spoke with the victim said Williams went to his former girlfriend's house and became angry when she wasn't home.

He then showed up at her parent's place and allegedly forced his way inside their home. He told the victim's husband to sit down and not move while he took his wife at knife point.

"Whenever he came into the living room, the suspect had the knife and a hammer at his wife and told him to sit down, which basically takes him against his will," said Lewis

With the knife and hammer still in his hands, Williams allegedly forced the victim over to her car, threw her in the trunk and drove off.

"Some sort of accelerant was on the victim and inside the car, I believed he placed her in the trunk. Whenever he left the residence, what his intentions there were we’re unsure," said Lewis.

Police said Williams then crashed the car in Norman, near Tecumseh Road and I-35.

Surveillance cameras from a nearby business captured the scary moment.

"She smelled like gasoline because apparently he dumped gasoline on her and cut her arm with the knife," said Christian Churchwell.

Churchwell was at work when Williams showed up with the kidnapping victim.

"He had a knife at her and holding her like so, walked up here and demanded the keys to our flatbed," said Churchwell.

Churchwell said at first, it was hard to understand what the suspect was saying.

"I kept on asking him, 'What do you want?' And she kept screaming, 'He wants the key,'" said Churchwell.

He said he didn't give up the keys while co-workers quickly called police.

"He had a knife, and I had a gun, so the situation was underhand for the most part," said Churchwell.

Police tell us they're glad the situation ended with no one seriously hurt.

"A horrible type of situation but probably the best outcome we could hope for," said Lewis.

News 4 has learned this isn't Williams' first run in with police.

In 2014, there was a victim's protection order filed against him from his wife. She stated he abused her and then attacked a man trying to intervene.

In 1995, he was charged with murder. He was convicted of stabbing and shooting a woman to death in Oklahoma City in 1994. He was 15-years-old when he committed the crime and was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole. He was placed on parole in 2012.

If charged for his recent crime, he could be in violation of his parole sentence.

He was arrested on two complaints of kidnapping for also holding the victim's husband against his will, police said.