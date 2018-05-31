Family members identify man killed in plane crash in Canadian County

Rain chances possible starting middle of next week

Posted 11:35 am, May 31, 2018, by , Updated at 04:10PM, May 31, 2018

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. - Family members have identified the man who was killed after a plane crash in Canadian County.

Crews responded Wednesday just after 5:15 p.m. to the scene near El Reno.

"We were notified about 5:13 of a plane crash, location's Memorial Road and Manning Road," said Trooper Mat Conway with OHP.

Officials say a crop duster was spraying in the area when it hit a radio tower.

"Single, fixed-wing. It was a crop duster. They were spraying a weed killer. He was flying and making a turn and struck the guide-wire for the cell tower," said Conway.

OHP says the pilot was the only person on board the Ayres S2R, formerly known as an Ag Commander, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members identified the pilot as Andy Deterding.

Andy Deterding (image cropped from Facebook)

Fuel from the plane started a fire in the creek bottom where it crashed.

In a statement, the FAA says "investigators will be making their way to the crash site and the NTSB has been notified. The NTSB  will be in charge of the investigation."