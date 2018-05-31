Former Oklahoma police officer arrested after leading authorities on high-speed chase

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. – A former Oklahoma police officer was arrested after leading several law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase and threatening to use explosives.

Police say it happened Tuesday evening when a security guard called police after seeing a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot and the driver making inappropriate gestures and comments toward people.

That’s when police say the driver, identified as 46-year-old Chad Anthony, led them on a chase.

During the chase, police say Anthony called dispatchers and said he had explosives around his neck and would blow himself and the officers up if they approached him.

Stop sticks were deployed by deputies, and a not long after, Anthony was taken into custody.

KTEN reports Anthony has “been employed by several local enforcement agencies in the past.”

Anthony is facing several charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing an officer, attempting to elude officers and threatening to use an explosive device.

His bond was set at $50,000.