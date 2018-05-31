Historic home in Guthrie damaged by lightning strike.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. — Fire crews battled an early morning house fire at a historic home in Guthrie.

Firefighters were called to a home near Division and Noble Street around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

“We heard an incredible lightning bolt, thunder crash or whatever, and it woke us up,” Seth Robbins told News 4.

Robbins said it shook the neighborhood.

“We got up to check our house and we saw we had a lot of missed calls on our phone, and it was our daughter and son-in-law’s house. Our daughter had called and said that it had been struck by lightning and that it was on fire,” Robbins said.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the attic and second floor of the home and they confirmed a lightning strike caused the fire.

Robbins said his daughter and her husband purchased the historic home about two years ago. They spent a lot of time renovating it.

"It's got a lot of damage, and there will be extensive renovations that will have to be done. But the Guthrie fire and the county units that backed them up did a really good job tonight," Robbins said.

“Any time we have a storm, especially with the electrical activity that we have with lightning, you always expect something to happen whether it be a house fire or an oil tank battery,” Chief Eric Harlow, with the Guthrie Fire Department, said.

OG&E reported over 400 power outages in the Guthrie area overnight.

The storm also took down several large trees in the area.

Robbins’ daughter and her husband were inside the home at the time of the fire. They were able to safely make it outside before crews arrived.

"Any time you get a phone call at 2-3 a.m. you know it's not going to be good," Robbins said. "I'm just glad her husband had the wherewithal to get her out of bed and out of the house. I'm just glad they're okay," he said.