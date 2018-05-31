KFOR storm chasers relive the El Reno tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - Long before Mother Nature spawned the tornado, we knew that May 31, 2013, was going to be a dreadful day.

"There were ingredients coming together with such magnitude, frankly, I'd never seen before," said News 4's Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan.

The large EF-3 was the widest tornado ever recorded.

"It went from one mile wide to 2.6 miles wide in seconds. Anyone who has run a 5K, that's the width of it," said News 4 meteorologist and storm chaser Emily Sutton.

Its path of destruction stretched more than 16 miles, mostly over open terrain. But several homes, a few businesses and the Canadian Valley Technology Center were hit.

The rush hour twister also tossed cars and semis all over Interstate 40.

Dozens of storm chasers, unaware of its mammoth size and nomadic movement were caught off-guard.

Sutton and storm chaser Kevin Josefy got dangerously close.

"All of the sudden, the trees start bending and they keep bending and a bird flies past us. And then I feel pricklies on the back of my neck. That's when we realize the window blew out and we're live on air," recalled Sutton.

The tornado was responsible for eight deaths and at least 150 injuries in central Oklahoma. Without advanced warning, it would have been much, much worse.

"The El Reno tornado on a post-analysis basis was characterized of producing damage of biblical proportions," said Morgan.

The El Reno tornado proved, despite the best technology and training, tornadoes are unpredictable.

But fearless, courageous storm chasers will always race toward the danger.

"We don`t want to see a tornado. But they happen. And that`s why we are out there. As long as tornadoes cross the great plains of Oklahoma, storm chasers will be there," said Josefy.