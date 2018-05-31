Man accused of destroying Ten Commandments monuments sent to mental hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man who allegedly crashed into a Ten Commandments monument in Arkansas has been acquitted of charges due to his mental state.

In October 2014, authorities say the granite monument that sat outside the Oklahoma Capitol was destroyed when Michael Reed rammed his car into it.

At the time, Reed told agents with the Secret Service that Satan made him crash his car into the statue.

Reed’s family insisted that crashing into the Ten Commandments monument was not a religious or political statement, but rather a result of a mental health issue.

“I am a born-again Christian who speaks in tongues, and I Love God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit. I love going to church, and I love reading the Bible. Anyone who knows me knows this is true. I want to share with lost people that God’s love is real,” Reed wrote in a letter to the Tulsa World.

Reed was taken to hospital in Oklahoma for mental health treatment and never formally charged in that case.

Last year, Reed was taken into custody after driving into a Ten Commandments monument hours after it was installed at the Arkansas State Capitol.

On Thursday, a judge in Little Rock determined that Michael Reed must report to the state hospital for additional mental evaluations.

A state hospital evaluation presented in court Thursday says Reed lacked the capacity to follow the law when he knocked over the 6,000-pound monument in June of 2017.

Reed was also acquitted of a felony charge by the judge, who cited evidence of a mental disease or defect.