Oklahoma City's Will Rogers World Airport announces another nonstop destination to major city

OKLAHOMA CITY – A big announcement regarding another nonstop destination to a major city was made from Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport Thursday.

This morning, Mayor David Holt and the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce officials were on hand to deliver the good news.

Around 10 a.m., they announced a new nonstop service to a major destination.

According to airport officials, Southwest Airlines will offer daily nonstop service from Oklahoma City to Washington D.C.’s Reagan Airport.

“This new route answers the demands from Oklahoma City travelers who are looking for faster and more efficient ways to reach the heart of Washington, D.C.,” said Juan Suarez, Managing Director, Deputy General Counsel, Southwest Airlines. “As the state’s largest airline, carrying more people for business or leisure, we expect an instant success with the new Capital to Capital route.”

Service begins in November.

Flights to D.C. from Oklahoma City will depart at 7:30 a.m. Flights to Oklahoma City from D.C. will depart at 6 p.m.

“This flight to Reagan National is a great new connection for Oklahoma City, and it clearly makes sense for all involved,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. “As a state capital, we have a lot of interaction with our nation’s capital. We also have a significant federal presence with Tinker and the FAA. And we are a business center for the energy, bio and aerospace sectors, all of which will benefit from this connection to Washington. This additional new nonstop flight continues our city’s momentum and solidifies our status as a place to visit and do business.”

It will be the 30th nonstop destination from Will Rogers World Airport.