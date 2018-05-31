Police: Oklahoma man damaged DARE car, fought resource officer

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he allegedly damaged a school resource officer’s car.

Authorities tell FOX 23 that Aaron Jenkins was inside an east Tulsa Army Surplus store when he suddenly ‘snapped.’

Jenkins allegedly jumped up and down on the windshield of a DARE car, used by a resource officer for Tulsa Public Schools.

As the windshield shattered, it got the attention of customers and the officer.

After he reportedly threw asphalt at a bystander, Jenkins allegedly laid down in the middle of the road.

Before officers arrived on the scene, Jenkins allegedly got into a fight with a Tulsa Public Schools resource officer.

“He had a pretty long fight before our officers arrived on scene. It was a pretty long struggle,” said Sgt. Bob Rohloff, with the Tulsa Police Department.

Jenkins was arrested on complaints of assault and battery of a police officer and malicious injury to property.