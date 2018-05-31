So cute! Puddles the fishing kitten at Oklahoma City Zoo turns 2 months old

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the newest – and cutest – members of the Oklahoma City Zoo family turned 2 months old Thursday!

Puddles the fishing kitten was born via cesarean on March 31 at the Oklahoma City Zoo’s Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital.

Zoo officials say it is the first successful cesarean delivery for a fishing cat among Association of Zoos and Aquariums member zoos in North America.

They say he now weighs just over three pounds and is consuming meat without milk mixed in.

“He is incredibly curious and loves interacting with various kinds of enrichment, especially items that resemble fish,” said staff in a post on Facebook.