Sooners Lose Opener to Huskies in Women’s College World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Washington got two runs in the fifth inning and beat Oklahoma 2-0 in the first round of the Women's College World Series on Thursday at Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Huskies end OU's record 16-game NCAA Tournament winning streak, and stopped the Sooners' 14-game winning streak in games played at Hall of Fame Stadium.

It was a pitchers' duel through four innings, before the Huskies took the lead.

Paige Parker opened the inning with a walk and was later pulled in favor of Paige Lowary.

With a runner at third, Sis Bates grounded back to Lowary, who tried to get Trysten Melhart trying to score, but the tag was too late by catcher Lea Wodach and it was 1-0 Huskies.

Julia DePonte then singled to score Kelly Burdick and Washington led 2-0.

Oklahoma threated in the 6th inning.

With two on and two out, Shay Knighten lined one into right field.

Melhart made a diving catch, but bobbled the ball, before grabbing it again with her glove and bare hand, then as she got up, the ball slipped out.

Umpires ruled Melhart made the catch and dropped the ball in transferring it out of her glove.

Had it not been ruled a catch, at least two OU runs would have scored to tie the game.

Oklahoma got two on with two out in the bottom of the 7th inning, but Kylie Lundberg struck out to end the game.

Parker suffered her career loss in a Women's College World Series game, going six innings and giving up three hits and one earned run with six strikeouts.

Parker came back in to replace Lowary later in the game.

Gabbie Plain got the win for Washington, going 5 and two-thirds inning and giving up four hits.

Oklahoma will play Arizona State in an elimination game Saturday at 11:00 am.

The Sooners will need to win twice Saturday and twice Sunday to return to the finals for a third straight year.