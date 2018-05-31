“This ain’t the Wild West, people,” Thief allegedly fires shots at Good Samaritan

DURANT, Okla. – Authorities in Durant say an alleged thief fired shots at a Good Samaritan, who was trying to prevent him from getting away.

Officials say it all started on Saturday morning when a man walked into the Tractor Supply Co. in Durant and allegedly stole a cutting torch.

After seeing the theft, a Good Samaritan attempted to follow the thief.

“After making a few turns, the driver of the vehicle shot two rounds at the citizen following them,” Durant Detective Drew Hale told KXII. “And at that point, the citizen stopped following them.”

Fortunately, the Good Samaritan was not injured.

“This ain’t the Wild West, people,” James Mead, the store manager, said. “I have no idea. It’s not something I would have ever thought of. Not over a stinking $350 welder, or torch. It’s just dumb.”

Officers say that they appreciate the attempt to stop the thief, but you should never put yourself in harm’s way.