ATLANTA, Ga. – A young boy’s act of kindness is warming hearts across the nation.

Maurice Adams, Jr., was with his mother when he saw an elderly woman with a walker struggling to climb some stairs.

The 8-year-old boy jumped out of his mom’s vehicle and helped the woman make the climb.

After the pair got to the talk of the stairs, the woman hugged Maurice as he ran back down the stairs.

A witness captured the sweet gesture on video and posted it to Facebook.