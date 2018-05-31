Yum! Where to get free doughnuts, deals on National Doughnut Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s almost the weekend and what better way to start it than by getting a free doughnut!

Friday, June 1, is National Doughnut Day. Several locations are participating and giving away free doughnuts.

Below is a list of deals happening in Oklahoma. Deals are only good at participating locations and it’s recommended you check with your location first.

Daylight Donuts: The Daylight Donuts in Moore on Eastern Ave. is participating in National Doughnut Day! You get a free doughnut of your choice with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts. Contact your local Daylight Donuts to see if they’re offering the same deal.

Dunkin’ Donuts : Get a free classic doughnut on Friday with any beverage purchase.

Edible Arrangements: Stores are giving away one free doughnut to anyone who stops by! The chain describes the doughnut as crisp with “donut-shaped Granny Smith Apple slices hand-dipped in real, gourmet chocolate.” Only one doughnut per customer while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme: You get to choose which doughnut you want for free at Krispy Kreme locations! Limit is one per customer, and no purchase is necessary.

Papa John’s: Believe it or not, Papa John’s offers doughnut holes – but you’ll have to wait an extra day for this deal. The pizza chain is offering free doughnut holes with any purchase of two pizzas. The deal is good online only with the promo code “DONUT.”

Hurts Donut: While they may not be giving out free doughnuts on Friday, they say for every dozen purchased in the store on Friday, customers will be entered in a drawing to win free dozens for an entire year!

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: No, this deal doesn’t includes doughnuts, but, June 1 marks the chain’s 41st birthday and is offering Potbelly Perks members a BOGO deal: a free sandwich with the purchase of another sandwich.

The Salvation Army: On June 1, staff and volunteers will celebrate National Doughnut Day by delivering doughnuts across the country. They will be honoring the work of the “Donut Lassies” who helped get the sweet treats to soldiers during World War I.

Walmart: You can get one free glazed doughnut on Friday at any location. The retailer says they expect to give away 1.2 million doughnuts across the U.S.