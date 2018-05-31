× Women arrested after allegedly assaulting Harrah police officer

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two women were arrested after they allegedly assaulted a Harrah police officer and attempted to steal his vehicle.

On May 29, Oklahoma City police officers were called to the area of S.E. 149th St. and Harrah Rd. on a welfare check. While police were headed to the scene, Cleveland County deputies told dispatchers that five people were involved in a fight at the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told officers that he was headed home when he saw four people outside of a car and one of them was urinating on the side of the road.

The victim, a Harrah police officer, pulled over and immediately realized the individuals were heavily intoxicated. At that point, he called police.

After the group learned that he had called the police, the affidavit states that 24-year-old Tori Martinez hit him on the lip.

“At this time, [the victim] threw [Martinez] to the ground and that’s when [32-year-old Tewa Martinez] and two other unknown individuals started to jump [the victim,]” the report states.

The victim’s son saw what was happening, so he got out of the car to help his father.

While the struggle continued, the affidavit states that Tori Martinez got into the driver’s seat of the victim’s car and attempted to drive away in it. However, other people in the victim’s car were able to stop her.

Both women were arrested on complaints of robbery by force or fear, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery, conspiracy to commit a felony and public drunkenness.