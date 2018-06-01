AAA offering free car battery checks, document shredding on Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re hitting the road this summer, AAA if offering free battery checks to keep your car running smoothly on your roadtrips.

Experts say that batteries that are 2-years-old or older often fail in the summer heat. In fact, AAA responded to more than 61,000 motorists last summer, many of whom had a dead battery.

The AAA store near N.W. 39th and Portland is offering free car battery checks on Saturday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also, guests will be treated to free ice cream, document shredding and prize drawings.